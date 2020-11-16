Society Start-up Wheel 2020 attracts outstanding talents The top 60 Vietnamese start-ups chosen from thousands of contestants competed at the semi-final round of the 2020 Vietnam Start-up Wheel contest in HCM City on November 13.

Society First Vietnamese joins list of 10 finalists for Global Teacher Prize 2020 Ha Anh Phuong, an English-language teacher at Huong Can High School of the northern province of Phu Tho, has made her name to the list of the 10 finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020 of Varkey Foundation.

Society Journalists receive best conditions to work at ASEAN Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Communications have joined hands with relevant businesses and agencies to create the best possible conditions for journalists at the ongoing 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summit, Le Thi Thu Hang said on November 12.

Society PM demands urgent actions in response to powerful Storm Vamco Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued a dispatch on November 14, demanding urgent actions be taken in response to approaching Storm Vamco.