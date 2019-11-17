PM attends great national unity festival in Hanoi
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the great national unity festival in Dien Bien ward, Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district, on November 17 on the occasion of the 89th founding anniversary of Vietnam Fatherland Front (November 18).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)
Highlighting the significance of the event, PM Phuc said it is a chance to listen to public feedback via political system at the grassroots level.
He expressed his wish that local authorities and people would maintain the tradition of solidarity and unity in the current regional and global context.
PM Phuc hailed Dien Bien ward for its achievements since the launch of the campaign “All people stay united to build new-style rural and civilised areas” a year ago, as well as the city and Dien Bien ward’s care for policy beneficiaries and poor households.
The leader also spoke highly of the city’s development progress and lauded the ward’s Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and VFF chapter for launching revolutionary movements across the locality.
Party members and officials, especially those working in wards, were urged to show good examples to win more public trust.
The PM also asked local authorities to successfully hold Party congresses at all levels next year to choose the best qualified personnel, contributing to national development.
On the occasion, PM Phuc, National Assembly Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, leaders of ministries, agencies and the Hanoi People’s Committee presented gifts to disadvantaged households, the elderly, outstanding students and cultural families./.
