PM attends inauguration of temple dedicated to martyrs in Quang Nam
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (centre) cuts the ribbon to inaugurate Nui Que – Anh Linh Dai Martyr Memorial Temple. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 7 attended the inauguration ceremony for Nui Que – Anh Linh Dai Martyr Memorial Temple in Que Phu commune, Que Son district, the central province of Quang Nam.
The temple was built in 2012 to commemorate 40 Vietnamese soldiers of Military Region 5’s Special-task Battalion 409, who laid down their lives during the attack on a US military base on May 11, 1969.
Upgrade of the memorial site began in June last year, including the construction of a new relief image, lighting system and many other supporting facilities. Total investment for the upgrade was more than 9 billion VND (388,000 USD).
The temple, together with the Moc Bai victory relic site, Hon Ham historical relic site and Huong Que communal house, has shaped up a complex of historical and revolutionary relic sites in Que Phu commune.
At the ceremony, PM Phuc said he felt grateful for the national heroes’ enormous sacrifices to the national defence, describing the memorial site significant to educating younger generations of the country’s revolutionary tradition./.