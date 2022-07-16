Business Vietnam-UK trade expected to reach 10 billion USD Trade revenue between Vietnam and the UK is expected to reach 10 billion USD in the next one or two years thanks to strong support from the Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

Business Property credit grows by over 12% in five months: SBV Property credit increased by 12.31%t in the first five months, a higher growth rate than that of the same period in previous years, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has said.

Business Efforts needed to reduce flight delays, cancellations The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam on July 13 asked domestic airlines to make an effort to reduce the rates of flight delays and cancellations.