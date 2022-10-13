Can Tho (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 13 to launch the VTV Can Tho, a national channel of Vietnam Television (VTV).

VTV Can Tho is on air 18 hours per day from 5:30am to 11:30pm with daily and socio-political news, culture, sports, entertainment, science and educational programmes, along with movies.



Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said the debut of VTV Can Tho is the result of VTV’s restructuring. He noted that in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.13-NQ/TW dated April 2, Can Tho plays a core role in the development of the Mekong Delta and in promoting regional links. VTV Can Tho will help bring mainstream information to residents in the region in the quickest manner, serving as an effective bridge between the people and authorities at all levels, and between the southwest and the country, thus creating social consensus on performing tasks related to socio-economic development, national defence-security and external affairs.



The PM also required the TV channel to closely follow and reflect the thoughts and wishes of residents, latest issues of public interest while meeting the residents’ cultural and entertainment needs

He said Vietnam Television should continue building itself into a key, modern and prestigious multimedial agency in the region and the world, expand the supply of news on digital platforms, and build a contingent of capable staff that place national interests above others.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh had a working session with the Can Tho University of Medicine and Pharmacy ./.