Politics PM concludes activities at 35th ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit and met with Japanese PM Abe Shinzo on November 4, wrapping up his activities at the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

Politics Vietnamese PM addresses 22nd ASEAN-Japan Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at growing ties between ASEAN and Japan while addressing the 22nd ASEAN – Japan Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 4.

Politics National Assembly to conduct three-day Q&A session National Assembly (NA) deputies will question ministers and heads of sectors from November 6-8 as part of their ongoing eighth session.

Politics Draft law on libraries under discussion on November 5 Legislators will have a further look into reports on the judicial work and crime fight, and discuss the draft law on libraries on November 5 as part of the activities of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA).