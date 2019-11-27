Hotline: (024) 39411349
PM attends Mekong-RoK Summit

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the Republic of Korea.
  • President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ahead of the Mekong-RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in welcomes head of delegations attending the Mekong-RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • The first Mekong-RoK Summit takes place in Busan, the Republic of Korea, November 27 (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the first Mekong- RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the first Mekong- RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)

  • The first Mekong-RoK Summit takes place in Busan, the Republic of Korea, November 27 (Photo: VNA)

