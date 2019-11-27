PM attends Mekong-RoK Summit
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 27 attended the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the Republic of Korea.
President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in welcomes Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ahead of the Mekong-RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)
President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in welcomes head of delegations attending the Mekong-RoK Summit (Photo: VNA)
The first Mekong-RoK Summit takes place in Busan, the Republic of Korea, November 27 (Photo: VNA)
