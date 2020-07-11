Politics US attaches importance to boosting comprehensive partnership with Vietnam The US Department of State hosted a gathering on July 10 to mark the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties with the chair of Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell.

Politics NA leader attends conference of southern localities’ People’s Councils National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a conference gathering permanent members of the People’s Councils of 21 southeastern and Mekong Delta provinces and cities in Tan An city, the Mekong Delta province of Long An, on July 11.

Politics Leaders of Vietnam, US exchange congratulations on diplomatic ties Leaders of Vietnam and the US have exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (July 12).

Politics Secretary of State Pompeo’s statement on 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo has issued a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995-2020), according to the US Embassy in Vietnam.