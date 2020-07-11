PM attends military logistics sector’s traditional day
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested the military logistics sector to continue caring for both material and spiritual lives of soldiers nationwide while attending the sector’s 70th traditional day on July 11.
Extending his best wishes to all officers, soldiers and personnel who used to work or are working in the military logistics sector, the PM hailed their contributions to the struggle for national liberation in the past and the current national building and safeguarding cause and international missions.
He also lauded efforts made by soldiers in the sector, especially the military medicine force, to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given higher requirements of today’s nation building and safeguarding cause, the Government leader asked all logistics officers and soldiers to continue following the Party’s military political policies and guidelines, especially the all people’s defence policy.
The sector must reform continuously to ensure logistics for the whole army, coordinate with other military forces to build strong logistics potential, and intensify the application of advanced technology in logistics work./.