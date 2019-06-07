Friday, June 7, 2019 - 18:07:24

Society

PM attends National External Information Service Awards ceremony

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended and delivered a speech at the National External Information Service Awards ceremony in Hanoi on June 7.

