Politics Infographic 36th ASEAN Summit to be held online The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

Politics Vietnam leads ASEAN to deal with regional challenges: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee Nguyen Quoc Dung has emphasized Vietnam’s leading role in the fight against the COVID-19 in Southeast Asia, and its efforts to enhance the bloc’s proactiveness in addressing regional challenges.

Politics Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. In the face of the pandemic’s complex developments, Vietnam, in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in 2020, has been actively promoting the bloc’s common efforts and cooperating with partners in the fight against the disease.