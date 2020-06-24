PM attends national political-military conference
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the national political-defence conference for the first half of the year in Hanoi on June 24.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the national political-military conference for the first half of the year in Hanoi on June 24.
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the national political-military conference for the first half of the year in Hanoi on June 24.
PM Phuc reviewed Vietnam’s socio-economic performance in the period, including initial successes in the fight against COVID-19, saying that it has been partly attributable to the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA).
As challenges remain, especially those in protecting Vietnam’s sovereignty of seas and islands and addressing non-traditional security issues and sabotage schemes by hostile and reactionary forces, he urged each army official, officer and soldier to uphold the country’s tradition of patriotism and sense of solidarity, contributing to safeguarding independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity as well as protecting the Party, State, people, and socialism.
Chief of the General Staff of the VPA and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang told the conference that the army has taken the lead in combating COVID-19, overcoming the consequences of natural disasters, conducting search and rescue efforts, and responding to environmental pollution.
The combat power of the army has improved and meets requirements for national protection in the new circumstances, he said, adding that officers and soldiers remain united and place absolute trust in the Party’s leadership, and stand ready to fulfil all tasks.
The Ministry of National Defence has effectively conducted external defence activities during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year and tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, he said.
Bilateral and multilateral cooperation saw breakthroughs, contributing to maintaining an environment of peace and stability for national construction and development, Giang added.
For the remainder of this year, the Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence have set several directions, including making early forecasts to offer timely advice to the Party and State, especially in strategic areas, and effectively realising resolutions and laws and submitting the Vietnam Border Guard Law and a Resolution on Vietnam’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations to the National Assembly for approval.
The Ministry of National Defence will work with ministries and agencies to effectively realise the Politburo’s conclusions on national defence-security strategies, improve the quality of militia and self-defence forces, and maintain combat readiness to protect the country’s territorial waters, air and cyber space.
Agencies and units were also assigned to prepare for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels.
In external defence activities, the army will effectively continue with global integration, especially during Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair Year in 2020, with priority given to neighbouring, ASEAN, and traditional and developed countries, he added./.