Politics Vietnam wants to boost multi-faceted partnership with Cameroon Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue visited Cameroon on November 1 and 2, part of his working trip to Africa.

Politics Activities to mark 60 years of President Ho Chi Minh’s visit A series of events will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from November 8 – 18 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s historic visit to Indonesia.

Politics Vietnam, Ivory Coast hold huge cooperation potential: Deputy PM Vietnam and Ivory Coast have huge potential to boost collaboration, particularly in the fields of trade, thanks to their sound political relations, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh attends ASEAN meetings in Bangkok Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh attended the 20thASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting and the 24th ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on November 2.