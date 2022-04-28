PM attends Soc Trang investment promotion conference
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Soc Trang (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 28 attended an investment promotion conference of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang, which drew representatives from diplomatic agencies, international organisations in Vietnam, business associations and enterprises, as well as Vietnamese and foreign economists and experts.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Lam Van Man said through this conference, Soc Trang hopes to popularise the province’s potentials, advantages, investment opportunities as well as development orientations and investment attraction policies.
He said that in the time to come, Soc Trang will call for investment to agriculture, high technology, industry, renewable energy, trade, service, tourism, logistics and sea-based economy.
Soc Trang commits to accompanying and supporting investors throughout the implementation of their projects, the official stressed.
At the previous conference held in 2018, Soc Trang granted investment licences and signed memoranda of understanding for 25 projects worth 40.31 trillion VND (1.75 USD billion USD).
PM Pham Minh Chinh visits an exhibition at the conference (Photo: VNA)Addressing the event, PM Chinh stressed that Soc Trang as well as the Mekong Delta region and the country as a whole should develop a transparent, fair, safe, effective, and sustainable investment environment and ecosystem.
He pointed out 13 issues that Soc Trang should focus on, including building and completing institution, mechanism and policies to ensure smooth and stable environment for development, and designing proper planning to optimise its potential and competitive advantages.
The government leader reminded Soc Trang to carefully select investment projects, ensuring the harmony in interest of the State, investors and local residents, thus building an independent and self-reliant economy.
He said ministries, sectors and localities should coordinate closely and support one another for the common development, while the business community should strictly realise their investment commitments and disburse their capital quickly.
The PM requested Soc Trang and ministries, sectors and central agencies to, right after the conference, promptly respond to requests of investments or make proposals on solutions.
At the event, PM Chinh witnessed the granting of investment licenses to four projects worth over 12 trillion VND, as well as the signing of memoranda of understanding on investment survey for 19 businesses with a combined investment topping 200 trillion VND./.