PM attends special art programme
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a special art programme named “Belief and Aspiration” on November 21 evening, which is one of the main activities held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to welcome the National Culture Conference slated for November 24.
The programme, held at the Hanoi Opera and broadcast live on VTV1 channel, is designed to reiterate the position of culture in the national development process thanks to the Party's policies of building and developing a flexible and innovative culture.
The programme, held at the Hanoi Opera and broadcast live on VTV1 channel, is designed to reiterate the position of culture in the national development process thanks to the Party’s policies of building and developing a flexible and innovative culture.
The 100-minute event was a combination of music, dances and documentary clips to highlight the leadership role of the Party and State in cultural development, and emphasise the diversity and richness of the cultures of different regions in the country.
Ten professional artistic troupes and establishments in Vietnam took part in the programme.