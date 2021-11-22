Culture - Sports Tam Giang Lagoon shines at International Drone Photo Awards The photo “Fishing in mangrove forest” taken by Pham Huy Trung in the central province of Thua Thien Hue’s Tam Giang Lagoon has won the highest prize for the “People” category at the 2021 Drone Photo Awards.

Culture - Sports Hanoi preserves intangible cultural heritage Hanoi is among localities with the richest cultural heritage in Vietnam, with 1,793 intangible cultural heritage items, including three UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritages of Humanity, one on UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of Urgent Safeguarding and one World Documentary Heritage.

Culture - Sports Golden Lotus winners at 22nd Vietnam Film Festival announced The 22nd Vietnam Film Festival award ceremony took place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on November 20 evening, with “Mat biec” (Dreamy Eyes) winning the Golden Lotus title for the movie category.