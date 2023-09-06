At the 26th ASEAN-China Summit, the sides reported that two-way trade hit a new record of 722 billion USD, saying China has become the grouping’s biggest trade partner for 14 consecutive years.

In his remarks, PM Chinh highlighted the reciprocal relationship between ASEAN and China, and expressed his hope that they will become one of the most important comprehensive strategic partners of each other, for peace, cooperation, and development.

The summit adopted the ASEAN-China Joint Statement on Mutually Beneficial Cooperation on the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and another on deepening agricultural cooperation.

Speaking at the 24th ASEAN- RoK Summit, PM Chinh affirmed that their strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation have been further strengthened, and lauded the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative by the RoK to advance the relationship.

The PM thanked countries for their support to the initiative of ASEAN-RoK Day slated for November in Vietnam.

At the 26th ASEAN-Japan Summit, leaders approved a joint statement on the establishment of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, vowed to coordinate closely on the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo this December.

Speaking at the summit, PM Chinh pledged that as an active member of ASEAN and an extensive strategic partner of Japan, Vietnam will make every effort to contribute to deepening the ASEAN – Japan relations./.

