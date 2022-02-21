An overview of the high-level session of the annual Vietnam Business Forum (Photo: VNA)

Along with effectively implementing the socio-economic recovery and development programme in parallel with COVID-19 prevention and control, Vietnam will continue to work to keep macro-economy stable, improving the business and investment environment, speeding up digital transformation, boosting the growth of digital economy, digital society, green economy and circular economy, and mitigating climate changes, he said.The PM stated that Vietnam will roll out measures to recover the supply chains as well as business and production activities, while speeding up administrative reform, and developing different factors serving production such as capital, land, resources and science-technology markets.The Vietnamese Government will also work to create an equal environment for all economic sectors, he underscored, saying that the country encourages private and foreign investments in the fields of high technology, support industries, smart agriculture, environmental protection, renewable energy, infrastructure building and social welfare.Vietnam will make full use of advantages from free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to expand markets and diversify business partnership, while strictly handling smuggling and trade fraud, he said.At the event, PM Chinh asked ministries, sectors and relevant agencies to collect ideas from the business community and respond to their feedback.He expressed his hope that the business community will continue to join hands with the Vietnamese Government and people to effectively implement socio-economic targets for 2022.At the event, representatives from business associations gave ideas on how to improve the domestic production capacity, expand the supporting industry, develop inter-sectoral industrial clusters and value chains, and increase linkages between foreign-invested enterprises and their domestic peers.They highlighted the role of financial resources to the development of industrial clusters and supply chains, as well as the significance of sustainable energy and digital economy. They also gave proposals on what Vietnam should do to help the business community to grow fast and sustainably.Established in 1997, VBF is a regular and high-level channel of communication between the business community and Vietnamese Government./.