Business Exports via e-commerce platforms become rising trend The shift towards exports via e-commerce platforms is likely to continue as technology is evolving and businesses are adapting to the changing market landscape, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, heard a seminar held by the Vietnam Industry and Trade Review in Hanoi on October 19.

Business 170 eligible rice exporters announced The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Export and Import recently announced a list of 170 eligible rice exporters as of October 18.

Business Vietnam-Laos joint venture allowed to develop railway project A joint venture between Vietnamese infrastructure developer Deo Ca Group JSC and Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PetroTrade) has been allowed to develop a railway project linking the two countries.