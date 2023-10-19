Videos Vietnam Int’l Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition kicks off The 21st Vietnam International Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition (VietnamPlas 2023) is underway in Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 625 exhibitors from 22 countries and territories.

Videos Culinary delights add to allure of Vietnamese tourism With its rich and diverse culinary heritage and the refinement in cooking and enjoyment cultivated over thousands of years, Vietnam holds huge potential to develop culinary tourism, turning its gastronomy into a captivating advantage to attract visitors.

Videos HCM City welcomes over 30 million visitors Ho Chi Minh City welcomed 27 million domestic visitors and about 3.5 million foreign tourists, up nearly 25% year-on-year.​