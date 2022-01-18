PM Pham Minh Chinh presents flowers to the working group in charge of the project (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has expressed his belief that the public and business community will actively support the building of national database on population and management of citizen ID cards, contributing to promoting national digital transformation and socio-economic management in the next period.



Chinh, who is also Chairman of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, made the statement while chairing a nationwide teleconference on January 18 on the implementation of a project on developing a population, ID and electronic identification management app in service of national digital transformation for the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.



Earlier, the project was approved by the PM under Decision No.06/QD-TTg signed on January 6, which also outlines 52 tasks for the effort.



A working group for the project led by Minister of Public Security To Lam also debuted at the event.



PM Chinh lauded the Ministry of Public Security for completing the ID digitalisation for 98 million citizens, printing and sending over 50 million chip-based ID cards to residents. It also successfully piloted the connection with databases of several ministries, agencies, cities and provinces nationwide to ensure social safety and order.



He asked ministries, agencies and localities to promptly build their own plans and roadmaps to carry out the project with key tasks such as stepping up online public services, especially 25 key services for residents and businesses.



They were required to connect databases on nationwide household records, social security, vaccination, SARS-CoV-2 testing, and insurance with the national database on population.



The leader also suggested linking the national database on population with those on businesses, taxation, customs, banking, driving licence, health care and education.



In the immediate future, relevant ministries and agencies were tasked with building and submitting resolutions and decrees on investment, building, integration and sharing of databases related to population to the Government while providing online public services for residents and businesses./.