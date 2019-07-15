Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Panamanian Ambassador Servio S. Samudio (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Panamanian Ambassador Servio S. Samudio in Hanoi on July 15, congratulating the outgoing diplomat on excellently fulfilling his assigned mission in Vietnam.The Vietnamese Government leader hailed the ambassador’s contributions to promoting collaboration between the two countries, and expressed his delight over the fruitful developments in the bilateral political, diplomatic, economic and trade ties during his tenure.Two-way trade increased 30 percent as compared to 2014 when the diplomat began his task in Vietnam, while cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and education has been given due attention, PM Phuc said.He took the occasion to thank the Panamanian diplomat for supporting Spanish language education at Hanoi University.PM Phuc affirmed Vietnam always attaches much importance to enhancing relations with Panama and many other Latin American countries, hoping both nations will further cooperation in trade and investment, the fields that they hold huge potential.To that end, he suggested acceleration of negotiations for the signing of cooperative documents, laying a legal framework for long-term collaboration.Servio S. Samudio, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Prime Minister, and leaders of ministries, agencies and organisations for helping him complete his missions.He believed that Vietnam and Panama will organise various activities to mark the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations in 2020.Panama will back Vietnam’s ASEAN Chair next year, and stands ready to serve as a bridge to connect Vietnamese products and Panamanian consumers, he said, wishing that Vietnam will be a gateway for Panama to enter the ASEAN market.He thanked the Vietnamese Government for facilitating the signing of a visa exemption agreement, helping businesses and residents of the two countries promote exchanges.He said he has a plan to come back to watch the Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix 2020.-VNA