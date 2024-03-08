Sci-Tech IT application in border management promoted The Border Guard High Command announced on March 2 that it has accelerated rhe application of information technology (IT) and administrative reform in managing and safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national border security, and has achieved significant results.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang works to enhance network security This year, Bac Giang will continue to invest in equipment, software, and monitoring systems to ensure information safety and security, including the information systems and databases of government agencies.

Sci-Tech VNPT to shut down 2G base transceiver stations The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has devised a roadmap to shut down 2G signals and provide optimal conversion support, preparing for its upcoming cessation of the old technology in September.