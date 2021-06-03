Politics Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC Informal Working Group on International Tribunals Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the United Nations, chaired a six-month periodical meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals in New York on June 2.

Politics Prime Minister chairs Government’s regular meeting The Government convened its regular meeting on June 3 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Infographic Vietnamese “blue beret” soldiers with aspirations for world peace Participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations means realising the Party’s guidelines on the protection of the Fatherland soon and from afar by peaceful means. It is also an expression of the humanity of the Vietnam People’s Army and Vietnamese peoples’ love of peace.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends letter to Russian counterpart State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 2 sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss bilateral ties, including enhancing joint work to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.