PM calls for continued vigilance against COVID-19 pandemic
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need to continue implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the highest level.
While chairing the Government’s regular meeting on June 3, PM Chinh asked for more efforts to effectively carry out the country’s vaccine strategy and apply information technology in pandemic prevention and control in the context of the fourth outbreak developing in a more complex manner.
Regarding the economic situation, the PM said it is necessary to create harmonious and reasonable monetary and fiscal policy to control inflation and ensure growth, tighten financial and budgetary discipline, in particular saving budget funds for use in key and extremely difficult regions, issue policies for employees, employers, and businesses affected by the pandemic, and continue controlling entry and exit and strictly punishing illegal immigrants.
The Government leader lauded the efforts of localities hit hard by the pandemic, such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, and Bac Ninh, and people working on the frontlines of the fight, like members of the army and public security forces and medical workers.
At the meeting, Government members heard reports and discussed COVID-19 prevention and control efforts, the socio-economic and State budget situation in May and the first five months of 2021, socio-economic and State budget forecasts for the first half and solutions for the second half, as well as the outcomes of the implementation of the medium-term public investment plan during 2016-2020 and the plan for the next five years.
It was reported at the meeting that Vietnam had recorded 4,780 COVID-19 infections since April 27.
To date, 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with 31,177 people fully receiving two shots.
Vietnam still recorded outstanding results despite the impact of the pandemic, with foreign direct investment hitting 14 billion USD, up 8.8 percent year-on-year, and export turnover exceeding 130 billion USD./.
