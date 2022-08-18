Society Hanoi to inspect fire prevention, fighting at all karaoke parlors, bars The fire prevention and fighting work at all karaoke parlors and bars in Hanoi will be inspected, following a series of blazes and explosions, including serious ones, reported in the capital city in recent weeks.

Society Another body found from Manchester blaze Another body was found on August 16 from the devastating fire in Oldham, Manchester, reported the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK.

Society Letter calls for donations to Cuban people The Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) on August 17 sent out a letter calling for donations to Cuban people to help them overcome current difficulties.

Society Authority warns of scams related to RoK’s labour export programmes The Department of Overseas Labour under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have warned about scams targeting people who want to work in technical occupations in the Republic of Korea (RoK).