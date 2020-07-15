Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Parties look to forge ties Hoang Binh Quan, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the Committee’s Commission for External Relations, and Angel Arzuaga, acting head of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee, held phone talks on July 15 to seek measures to boost cooperation between the two Parties.

Politics Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, contributing to creating an international and regional environment conducive to national development and bolstering ties with countries for the common goal of peace, stability, and prosperity, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Resolution on NA supervisory programme issued The 14th National Assembly (NA) has issued Resolution No 105/2020/QH14 on its supervisory programme for 2021.

Politics Congratulations to Malaysia’s new Speaker of House of Representatives National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on July 15 cabled a message of congratulations to Azhar Azizan Harun on the occasion of his appointment as Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia.