PM calls for fight against achievement obsession in emulation and rewards
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested further efforts be made to prevent achievement obsession in emulation and rewards, when chairing a meeting of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards in Hanoi on July 15.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
He stressed the need for leadership from the Party and the political system over emulation and rewards instead of leaving the task to local emulation and rewards councils.
The PM also noted that the current health problem caused by COVID-19 has led to a global turbulence, which has resulted in a social disorder.
The social problem, he added, has caused unemployment and economic recession in many countries, requiring efforts to prevent disease, resolve unemployment, and boost economic recovery.
The Prime Minister agreed with the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s proposal of launching several campaigns to encourage people to practice thrift and spend their resources on developing the economy and overcoming difficulties.
Developing enterprises, resolving unemployment, and ensuring social welfare are major issues the council needs to keep a close watch on to carry out its activities, he emphasised./.