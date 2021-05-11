PM calls for further vigilance against COVID-19
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the whole political system, army and people to join hands in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting between the cabinet and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control. (Photo: VNA)
He made the request while chairing a meeting between the cabinet and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on May 10 to discuss drastic measures against the pandemic.
The PM asked the Ministry of Health to identify pandemic risk levels, issue stark warning, as well as pen measures and requirements of medical supplies for each level.
The ministry must clarify the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and the exact dates they will come to the country, he said, adding the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should join hands in the search for vaccine resources.
He also asked the ministry to tighten discipline within the sector, and strictly follows current regulations, with priority given to the 5K message.
As for the police, military and border guard forces, Chinh ordered them to enhance control of the border areas, as well as detect and mete out punishment to anyone with illegal immigration and residence.
Meanwhile, localities should stay prudent, and promote supervision and control of the COVID-19 situation, he added.
COVID-19 testing in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The ministries of Health and Finance were told to work together to remove bottlenecks for the pandemic prevention work, and ensure transparence and instruction of prices of medical equipment and supplies.
PM Chinh also urged the implementation of information technology to close the gap in COVID-19 control, while laying stress on the necessity to build more COVID-19 treatment hospitals.
Besides, he asked the health ministry and competent authorities to step up communications work to raise public awareness of the pandemic situation, prevention measures, and future response.
At the event, participants said that although the pandemic has been basically put under control in Vietnam, it has developed in a more complicated fashion in recent days, while stressing more drastic and effective measures./.