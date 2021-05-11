Health Bac Ninh opens two COVID-19 treatment hospitals The northern province of Bac Ninh, which is among localities affected by the latest COVID-19 outbreak that began in late April, has decided to open two hospitals capable of treating 600 COVID-19 patients.

Health Strictly following 5K message would curb local COVID-19 infections: Expert The serious observance of the health ministry’s 5K message would help stop the community transmission of COVID-19 in Vietnam, heard a meeting in Hanoi on May 10.

Health Pandemic prevention, control measures tightened on Truong Sa archipelago Truong Sa island district in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa continues to stand firm against the COVID-19 pandemic, with drastic measures taken since it first broke out in Vietnam early last year.