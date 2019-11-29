PM calls for greater efforts in coping with natural disasters
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for more efforts from forces tasked with coping with natural disaster and rescue work to better perform their duty in the coming time.
A mooring area for boats in Thua Thien - Hue province (Source: VNA)
In his recent letter to the people, soldiers and rescue forces, PM Phuc sent deep condolences to families of the victims of natural disasters.
He praised Party committees and authorities at all levels, people, soldiers and other forces responsible for the search and rescue work, and coping with disaster prevention, for their endeavors and contributions to preparing against natural disasters in a timely manner in order to minimise damage to the people during the past time.
Twenty years ago, a serious flood devastated the central region, killing nearly 600 people, washing away 41,000 houses, and destroying regional infrastructure systems, thus affecting seriously the production and life of locals, especially those in Thua Thien-Hue province.
After the tragedy, regional localities strove to help locals overcome consequences and resume production. /.