Sci-Tech World Intellectual Property Day 2022 offers youth learning opportunity: Official This year’s World Intellectual Property Day (April 26) is an opportunity for young people to learn how patents can support their goals and turn their ideas into reality, Director General Dinh Huu Phi of the National Office of Intellectual Property of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) has said.

Sci-Tech Ha Long applies mobile app to boost smart city building To boost digital transformation and smart city building, Ha Long city in northern Quang Ninh province has put into use the Ha Long Smart app to serve people and businesses.

Sci-Tech October 10 named as National Digital Transformation Day Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam recently signed a decision designating October 10 as the National Digital Transformation Day.

Sci-Tech Soc Trang province launches 5G network, intelligent operations centre A 5G network and an intelligent operations centre (IOC) were unveiled in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on April 24.