Politics Appointment decision presented to Vietnam’s Honorary Consul General in Ukraine’s Odessa Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach on May 27 presented the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ decision to appoint Nguyen Van Khanh as the Honorary Consul General of Vietnam to Odessa province.

Politics Vietnam pledges to contribute to maintaining peace, stability in Middle East Vietnam will actively contribute to the international community’s joint efforts in maintaining peace, stability and development in the Middle East, including the settlement of the Israel-Palestine issue, a representative of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other organisations in Geneva, has affirmed.

Politics Vietnam attends 142nd IPU Assembly’s plenum, closing session Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha led a delegation to attend a plenary session and the closing session of the 142nd International Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly, which were held via videoconference on May 27 evening under the chair of IPU President Duarte Pacheco.

World 36th ASEAN-Japan forum held online Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN SOM Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Mori Takeo co-chaired the 36th ASEAN – Japan Forum on May 27.