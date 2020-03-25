Politics Meeting reviews performance of Party resolution on social policies Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 24 to review the implementation of the Resolution on several social policy issues for the 2012-2020 period adopted by the fifth plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee.

Politics Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnamese, Cuban youth unions boost ties Permanent Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Doan Nguyen Anh Tuan discussed with Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Lianys Torres Rivera about cooperation activities between Vietnamese and Cuban youths, during a working session in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.