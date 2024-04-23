Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee debates draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 22 debated the draft Law on Urban and Rural Planning as part of its 32nd session.

Politics Algerian Ambassador receives friendship insignia Algerian Ambassador to Vietnam Abdelhamid Boubazine was honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia on April 22 for his contributions to cooperation and friendship between the two peoples.