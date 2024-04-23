PM calls on ASEAN to pen strategic development vision
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations should have a strategic and comprehensive vision, and improve its resilience capacity to grasp opportunities and handle global headwinds for stable and sustainable development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on April 23.
In his opening remarks at the ASEAN Future Forum 2024 in Hanoi, PM Chinh called on the bloc to be consistent with its global, all-people and comprehensive approach to stay strong in any circumstances, and realise its goal of developing a dynamic, connected and resilient community by 2045./.