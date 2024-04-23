Videos Belgian museum houses thousands of Vietnamese artifacts A large number of artifacts from various cultures around the world, including thousands of Vietnamese objects, are currently on display at the Royal Museum of Art and History in Belgium - an enticing cultural destination in the capital city of Brussels.

Videos Vietnam becomes biggest rice supplier for Singapore Vietnam has for the first time surpassed India and Thailand to become the largest rice exporter to Singapore, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore.

Videos Maintaining old crafts along Hanoi’s old streets Traditional professions were a unique cultural feature of ancient Hanoi. In order to preserve this feature, the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi’s Old Quarter have held a series of cultural activities with the theme “Preserving ancient professions on the streets”, focusing on introducing Vietnamese traditional medicine on Lan Ong Street.