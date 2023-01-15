Politics Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on January 14 exchanged their greetings on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, to be celebrated by the peoples of both countries.

Politics US Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s initiatives at UN Human Rights Council US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Ambassador Michèle Taylor commended Vietnam’s priorities and initiatives at the council while meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet in Hanoi on January 13.

Politics Transport sector asked to absolutely prevent corruption in projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the transport sector to absolutely prevent corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena in transport projects.

Politics Vietnam always considers Japan top strategic partner: PM Vietnam always considers Japan a strategic and long-term partner of top importance, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of State for Financial Services Suzuki Shunichi during a reception in Hanoi on January 13.