PM calls on Chinese group to invest in transport infrastructure projects
Vietnam always welcomes foreign investors, including those from China, in the spirit of “harmonious interests, shared risks,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of China Pacific Construction Group (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always welcomes foreign investors, including those from China, in the spirit of “harmonious interests, shared risks,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has affirmed.
The PM made the affirmation at a reception for Yan Jiehe, Founder and Chairman of China Pacific Construction Group, one of China's largest private corporations in the field of transport infrastructure, in Hanoi on January 14.
Briefing the guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, Chinh said Vietnam has defined infrastructure development, covering transport infrastructure, as one of the three strategic breakthroughs.
The country aims to build 3,000 km of expressways by 2025, and 5,000 km by 2030, he continued.
The PM suggested the Chinese group hold working sessions with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, localities and partners to seek cooperation opportunities, soon open a representative office in the Southeast Asian nation, and join bidding for transport infrastructure projects in an open, transparent and equal manner, and in line with Vietnamese legal regulations.
For his part, Yan spoke highly of Vietnam’s economic prospects, and noted his hope to participate in infrastructure projects in the country.
The group will soon open a representative office in Vietnam, and closely coordinate with Vietnamese agencies and localities, he said./.