Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party officials hold online talks Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan and head of the External Affairs Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Sounthone Sayachak held online talks on August 28.

Politics Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years and had chances to meet with leaders and representatives of diplomatic corps of 193 UN member states.

Politics Vietnam calls for secure, unobstructed humanitarin access for Syria Ambassador and Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN Pham Hai Anh on August 27 underscored that it is important to provide timely, secure and unobstructed access to humanitarian aids in all areas in Syria to help the war-torn country combat COVID-19.