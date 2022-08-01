PM chairs conference on social housing development
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on August 1 to discuss measures to expand social housing facilities for workers and low-income earners.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on August 1 to discuss measures to expand social housing facilities for workers and low-income earners.
He underlined that the Party and State have designed various housing policies at a hope to give better care for workers and low-income earners.
Currently, 7.8 million sq.m of social houses have been under construction, he noted, but pointing that the figure has yet to meet the goal and it has satisfied only part of people’s demands. The requirement for more houses for workers and low-income earners is urgent, he stressed.
The Government leader expressed his hope that through the conference, leaders of ministries, sectors, localities and construction businesses will clarify shortcomings and difficulties during the social housing development, finding the reasons and giving solutions.
According to Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, to date, 301 social housing projects in urban areas have been completed with about 155,800 apartments. Meanwhile, 401 other projects with about 454,360 apartments that have total area of about 22.71 million sq.m are underway.
Nghi said that social housing development is facing various difficulties in legal regulations, including the investment, selling-purchase procedures, price determination as well as incentives for investors.
The official underscored that the development of houses for workers is one of the important parts of socio-economic development, meeting workers’ demands for affordable houses.
The ministry aims to complete all projects that have been launched and those with investment procedures being finalised by 2025, and continue to conduct new ones, he said, highlighting the goal to finish the construction of 1 million social apartments for workers in industrial parks./.