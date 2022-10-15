PM Pham Minh Chinh (middle) speaks at the dialogue (Photo: VNA)

He said he hopes through this dialogue, participants will find solutions to realise gender equality goals and promote women's progress.At the event, he answered many questions raised by delegates regarding women and economic development; women and social welfare and gender equality issues; and women and the future generations.He also clarified matters related to the support for women’s startup and measures to help their products join "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) Programme, as well as the legal corridor to minimise usury and speed up sustainable poverty reduction, the encouragement of women to engage in scientific research activities, and the protection of women and girls in cyberspace, the building of safe environment for children, among others.He directed ministries, sectors and localities to settle particular issues to ensure the progress of women in all fields, and backing the women's union at all levels to operate effectively.He suggested the organisation of more dialogues with women at all levels to deal with relevant issues in the decentralisation principle.According to President of the Vietnamese Women's Union Ha Thi Nga, women are taking 30.26% of total seats at the 15th National Assembly.The ratio of wage earners is 48.3%, while 26.5% of total enterprises of the country are led by women, bringing Vietnam to the ninth position among 58 countries reviewed at the Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs 2020 in term of the number of women in leadership roles and labour force participation, and the second among Southeast Asian nations.On this occasion, PM Chinh presented awards to 10 outstanding women who showed excellent performance in implementing the Government’s projects on encouraging and supporting women in engaging in a number of social issues related to women in the 2017-2027 period, and assisting women's startups in the 2017-2025 period./.