Business Vietnam, Russia agree to sustain growth in economy-trade cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on March 1 had a meeting with First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin and Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council to discuss the nations’ cooperation in the current situation.

Politics Foreign Minister addresses UN Human Rights Council session Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son delivered a statement at the High-level Segment of the 49th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on March 2.

Politics Vietnamese in Ukraine supported to evacuate to neighbouring countries Given the complicated situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA)’ State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA) on March 2 provided information and contacts for Vietnamese here a bid to assist them during their evacuation to some neighbouring countries.

Politics PM requests faster project implementation for national digital transformation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 2 demanded accelerating implementation of the project on developing and applying the population data and electronic identification and authentication to serve national digital transformation.