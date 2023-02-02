PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting
The Government considered proposals on the building of several laws at its monthly thematic meeting chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on February 2.
The proposals suggested amending and supplementing some articles of the law on the guard force, and revising the Employment Law and the draft Law on Water Resources.
The meeting also looked into proposals on the Government’s law and ordinance building programme in 2024, adjustments to the 2023 Law and Ordinance Building Programme, and the building of a national database centre, among others.
The participants shared their view on the need to issue such laws as well as their compatibility with other legal documents and international practice.
PM Chinh asked ministries that submitted the proposals to seriously consider opinions raised by Cabinet members, and complete the proposals, noting that feedback from experts, scientists, activists and affected individuals should continue to be collected during the building and perfection of laws and institutions.
The leader also emphasised the communication work before and during the law building, and after the issuance to create public consensus./.