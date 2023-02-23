PM chairs Government’s monthly law-building meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a cabinet monthly meeting on law-building in Hanoi on February 23, during which participants discussed and gave opinions to building seven laws and draft laws.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
They are the Capital Law (revised), Law on People's air defence, Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of Law on Property Auction, Law on management and use of defense works and military zones, Housing Law (revised), Law on Real Estate Business (revised), and Telecommunications Law (revised).
In his speech, PM Chinh said the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly and the Government have highly focused on implementing three strategic breakthroughs, including institutional improvement.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)He also pointed out institutional problems which should be urgently addressed, stressing that it is necessary to pay more attention with greater responsibility to the building and improvement of institutions.
2023 is a crucial year in implementing the five-year goals and plans for the 2021-2025 period, and the building and improvement of institutions play an important role in this scheme, he stressed.
The building and perfecting institutions must closely follow resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the NA and the Government, the PM said, asking for greater efforts and determination, and more decisive actions of cabinet members to ensure the progress and quality of the work./.