PM chairs Government’s November law-making meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 chaired the Government’s monthly law-making session.
Participants mulled and opined over the proposal to build the Law on Cultural Heritage (amended), the law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Standards and Technical Regulations, and some other draft laws.
PM Chinh said that in October, the Government submitted 14 laws to the National Assembly at its fourth session, of which six were approved, seven discussed, and one revised.
Stressing that making laws and perfecting institutions is one of the three strategic breakthroughs, the leader asked ministers and Government members to devote adequate time, resources and efforts to this work to ensure the progress and quality to create better conditions for production and business, and for both people and firms./.