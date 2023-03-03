PM chairs Government's regular meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s February regular meeting on March 3.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs Government’s February regular meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired the Government’s February regular meeting on March 3.
In his opening remarks, PM Chinh stressed that 2023 is the pivotal year to implement the five-year plan in the 2021-2025 period. In the first two months, the regional and world situation continued to witness complicated and unpredictable developments, affecting various aspects of the domestic situation, especially in the country's economic development, he said.
He requested Government members to carefully analyse the situation in the region and the world and the impacts on the domestic situation; make forecasts for March and the coming time; and discuss advantages and opportunities, as well as difficulties and challenges to have appropriate solutions.
At this meeting, the Government is scheduled to assess the socio-economic situation, the implementation of the programme on socio-economic recovery and development, the allocation and disbursement of public investment, the implementation of three national target programmes in February and the first two months of 2023; while discussing measures to improve the business and investment environment, as well as tasks and solutions to develop the domestic market and promote exports in the coming time.
A report presented by the Ministry of Planning and Investment showed that in the first two months of this year, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 4.6% year-on-year; the State budget's revenue was estimated to reach 22.4% of the estimate, up 10.6% year-on-year; newly-registered foreign direct investment (FDI) hit 1.76 billion USD, a 2.8-fold rise compared to the same period last year; and trade surplus was estimated at 2.82 billion USD./.