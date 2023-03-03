Politics Foreign leaders congratulate new President Vo Van Thuong Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam.

Politics French minister affirms willingness to boost cooperation with HCM City French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 2 affirmed his willingness to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City to put the agreed projects into place, especially those in transport and smart urban building.

Politics Vietnam seeks to enhance cooperation with South Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh has paid an official visit to South Australia during which he had meetings with the state’s leaders and key organisations to discuss measures to boost bilateral cooperation.

Politics Vietnam, RoK facilitate people-to-people exchanges Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai received Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae in Hanoi on March 2.