Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 5 chaired a Government meeting on law building, with the participation of representatives from the Government Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs as well as National Assembly’s committees, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and ministries.Addressing the one-day meeting, PM Phuc stressed the significance of promptly overcoming the consequences of the recent Storm Wipha which has caused severe losses in some localities, especially Thanh Hoa.He noted that at the same time, prolonged and heavy rains destroyed the sea dyke in Khanh Binh Tay Bac communes, Tran Van Thoi district of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, causing great property loss to locals.The leader expressed deep sympathies to the administrations and locals of the affected localities, affirming that activities to support them and deal with the aftermaths will continue to be conducted in a timely and effective manner.At the meeting, he asked participants to give opinions on draft proposals and reports on adjustment, supplementation and summary of laws related to many aspects of the social life.PM Phuc stressed that amidst the developing world with rapidly changing social relations, especially issues related to non-traditional security, it is necessary to focus on the law-building activities to create necessary spaces for adapting to the world situation in a timely manner.-VNA