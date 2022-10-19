PM chairs Gov’t Steering Committee for Administrative Reform’s 2nd meeting
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 19 chaired the second meeting of the Government Steering Committee for Administrative Reform to assess the results of its operations in the first nine months of 2022, and discuss measures to carry out tasks for the remaining months.
Hanoi (VNA) –
In his opening remarks, the PM said that administrative reform has always been identified by the Vietnamese Party and State as an important component in a strategic breakthrough in institutional improvement.
This is an important step to build and perfect a socialist rule-of-law state serving the people and for the development of the country, he said and asked committee members to clearly define their role in administrative reform of the country and their respective ministries and sectors.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)In the first nine months of this year, 657 business regulations in 73 documents were cut or simplified, plans to cut down and simplify 187 regulations in 19 legal documents approved.
Meanwhile, the digital transformation and the building of e-government saw great progress, with the information of nearly 100 million people updated on the national database system on the population, and over 73 million chip-based citizen identification cards provided./.