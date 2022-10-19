Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM: Vietnam highly values OECD’s policy consultations Vietnam highly values the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)’s cooperation and policy consultations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann during a reception in Hanoi on October 18.

Politics Prime Minister welcomes Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Jin, who is on an official visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 18.

Politics Foreign Minister hails Wallonie-Bruxelles’ support for Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son has hailed the support of the French Community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) for Vietnam in general and the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry in particular over the past 25 years through projects in various fields.