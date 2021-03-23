PM chairs meeting of compilation board for book on Government history
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) chairs the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting on March 23 of the board responsible for the compilation and publishing of a book on the history of the Vietnamese Government.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), the draft of the four-volume book is scheduled to be completed this year.
Two other works - a 30-episode documentary on the Vietnamese Government’s history from 1945-2015 and the outline of a photo book on the same theme, are about to be appraised.
The Government leader requested the thorough and meticulous implementation of these works considering their importance, and required the MoHA and other agencies to keep a close eye on quality and progress.
The agencies were also urged to arrange seminars and discussions to garner the opinions of experts, scientists, and members of the Government over the years.
Those who take part in the compilation of the works were asked to highlight the Government’s achievements over the years across the fields of politics, economy, society, culture, and science-technology, including analysis on strategic targets, methods, and outcomes.
In addition, the application of digital technologies is vital in improving archiving tasks, PM said, adding that the compilation should be conducted in an economical and efficient manner./.