Society Permanent Deputy PM congratulates Bui Chu Diocese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh visited and congratulated Archbishop Vu Dinh Hieu and Catholic dignitaries, priests and followers at Bui Chu Diocese in Xuan Truong district in the northern province of Nam Dinh on December 23, on the occasion of Christmas and New Year 2023.

Society Free coach helps workers return home for Lunar New Year Organisations and individuals over many years have been helping poor workers, and people return to their hometowns to spend the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with their families.

Society Tree at Hoan Kiem Lake turns orange A tree known as Mõ in Vietnamese sits in a corner of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake and has recently been turning orange, giving the surroundings a bright and beautiful appearance.

Society Criminal proceedings against Hanoi leader launched The Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has decided to arrest and launch criminal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on charge of receiving bribes in accordance with Article 354 of the Penal Code, in a case related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hanoi and other cities and provinces.