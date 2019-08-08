Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of the sub-committee on socio-economic affairs for the 13th National Party Congress in Hanoi on August 8.



He lauded the sub-committee for working with cities and provinces nationwide to review socio-economic performance for 2016-2020, draft strategy on socio-economic development for 2021-2030 and socio-economic development plan for 2021-2025.



The editorial team gradually completed three draft reports and a strategy on socio-economic development. The PM asked members to give feedback on them, especially suggesting breakthrough measures for the near future.



He proposed that the sub-committee should coordinate closely with the 13th National Party Congress’s sub-committee in charge of documents to serve the work, and requested preparing agenda for its next meeting.



Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, head of the editorial team, said the sub-committee held six working sessions with 56 cities and provinces, and plans to work with remaining localities this month.



The team is stepping up studies on 42 topics commissioned by 52 agencies, and collecting opinions of domestic and foreign experts to continue refining the draft reports, he said.-VNA