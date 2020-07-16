PM chairs meeting on speeding up public investment disbursement
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting on July 16 between permanent Government members and localities on speeding up public investment disbursement.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting on July 16 between permanent Government members and localities on speeding up public investment disbursement.
PM Phuc cited the calculation of the General Statistics Office as saying that every 1 percent of domestic investment contributes to raising GDP by 0.06 percent, so the Government and localities nationwide must therefore take responsibility for disbursing public capital of over 633 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD).
The PM asked that subjective and objective causes of delays in disbursement of investment and official development assistance (ODA) be identified.
Secretaries of Party Committees, Chairpersons of People’s Committees at all levels, and ministers were assigned to directly deal with problems in the disbursement process, while inspection delegations from the Party Central Committee, the Government, and Chairpersons of the provincial People’s Committees must monitor their efforts, he said.
The government leader also pledged to promote emulation, commendation, and personnel assessments, and directed that disbursement, debt repayments, and construction payments not be delayed.
He hailed several localities for performing the task well, including Nghe An, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Hung Yen, Tien Giang, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, and Bac Ninh.
Cities and provinces such as Quang Tri, Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Can Tho, Ninh Thuan, Dong Nai, and Thai Nguyen, meanwhile, have posted a disbursement rate of below 20 percent.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported that disbursement remained low overall in the first half of the year. Three ministries and central agencies and nine localities reported disbursement of more than 50 percent and 33 ministries and central agencies and three localities disbursed less than 20 percent, while seven ministries and agencies posted a figure of below 5 percent.
Concluding the meeting, the PM called for more political determination among ministries and agencies in the task. Ministries must devise their own action plans for disbursement while localities must support social investment and attract domestic and foreign investment to propel growth, he noted.
With the greatest determination, he suggested launching a patriotic emulation movement in the disbursement of public capital and attraction of private and foreign investment in sectors and localities.
Heads of sectors and localities were asked to report to the PM about the task every two weeks and to resolutely punish those who shirk their responsibility.
From early August, the MPI must prepare a list of capital allocation, for the Government to decide on which projects should be given priority, he stressed.
At the same time, ministries and agencies performing the task well should be lauded on the media, while those slow at the task must be criticised, he said.
Regarding site clearance, local authorities must assist communes and districts in holding dialogues with residents and offer compensation in line with regulations.
The PM called for the prevention of corruption in construction and ensuring progress in payments for projects./.
PM Phuc cited the calculation of the General Statistics Office as saying that every 1 percent of domestic investment contributes to raising GDP by 0.06 percent, so the Government and localities nationwide must therefore take responsibility for disbursing public capital of over 633 trillion VND (nearly 28 billion USD).
The PM asked that subjective and objective causes of delays in disbursement of investment and official development assistance (ODA) be identified.
Secretaries of Party Committees, Chairpersons of People’s Committees at all levels, and ministers were assigned to directly deal with problems in the disbursement process, while inspection delegations from the Party Central Committee, the Government, and Chairpersons of the provincial People’s Committees must monitor their efforts, he said.
The government leader also pledged to promote emulation, commendation, and personnel assessments, and directed that disbursement, debt repayments, and construction payments not be delayed.
He hailed several localities for performing the task well, including Nghe An, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Hung Yen, Tien Giang, Ninh Binh, Phu Tho, Lao Cai, and Bac Ninh.
Cities and provinces such as Quang Tri, Tra Vinh, Khanh Hoa, Hoa Binh, Can Tho, Ninh Thuan, Dong Nai, and Thai Nguyen, meanwhile, have posted a disbursement rate of below 20 percent.
The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) reported that disbursement remained low overall in the first half of the year. Three ministries and central agencies and nine localities reported disbursement of more than 50 percent and 33 ministries and central agencies and three localities disbursed less than 20 percent, while seven ministries and agencies posted a figure of below 5 percent.
Concluding the meeting, the PM called for more political determination among ministries and agencies in the task. Ministries must devise their own action plans for disbursement while localities must support social investment and attract domestic and foreign investment to propel growth, he noted.
With the greatest determination, he suggested launching a patriotic emulation movement in the disbursement of public capital and attraction of private and foreign investment in sectors and localities.
Heads of sectors and localities were asked to report to the PM about the task every two weeks and to resolutely punish those who shirk their responsibility.
From early August, the MPI must prepare a list of capital allocation, for the Government to decide on which projects should be given priority, he stressed.
At the same time, ministries and agencies performing the task well should be lauded on the media, while those slow at the task must be criticised, he said.
Regarding site clearance, local authorities must assist communes and districts in holding dialogues with residents and offer compensation in line with regulations.
The PM called for the prevention of corruption in construction and ensuring progress in payments for projects./.