PM chairs monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation in Hanoi on July 26, with four draft laws (amended) tabled for discussion.
The draft revised laws comprised the Law on Anti-Money Laundering, the Law on Consumer Protection, the Law on Civil Defence, and the Law on Electronic Transactions.
The Cabinet members also looked into the proposal on building the population law and the Government’s draft resolution on the handling of bottlenecks for the hand-over of defence land for the construction of Terminal T3 of Tan Son Nhat International Airport and relevant routes.
They shared the view that the issuance of the laws and resolutions would not only fill legal loopholes and enhance management, but also create a legal framework to facilitate development.
In his remarks, PM Chinh affirmed that institutional building and perfection is one of the three strategic breakthroughs identified by the Party. Therefore, the Government has regularly held meetings on legislation.
“There will be legal loopholes and shortcomings found during the development process, or regulations that no longer match reality, prompting us to consider building more suitable regulations,” he stressed.
The PM asked ministries and agencies to acquire feedback from Cabinet members, adjust the drafts and complete dossiers which will be submitted to the National Assembly by the Government.
During the meeting, the Government has basically completed contents of law and resolution building, he said, lauding efforts and resolve by ministries and agencies in this regard.
He also reminded of the organisation of law-building meetings in August and September to prepare for the fourth session of the 15th legislature.
The leader asked ministries and agencies to deal with the withdrawal of legal documents or the expansion of submission deadlines, and collect more feedback from experts, scientists and people for the documents.
Mentioning the draft Land Law (revised), which has much to be debated as it is associated with other laws, Chinh urged greater efforts, especially collecting opinions.
He assigned the Ministry of Justice and the Government Office to continue keeping a close watch on the building of the documents./.