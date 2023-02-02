At the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 2 asked the Government, ministries, agencies and localities to boost production and trade, deal with difficulties to be faced by businesses and people this month to achieve rapid and sustainable socio-economic development.

Chairing the Government’s monthly teleconference with localities, PM Chinh said since the beginning of this year, the Government has followed the Party Central Committee’s conclusions, the National Assembly and Government’s resolutions and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s directions on 2023 socio-economic development. Ministries, agencies and localities have also drastically performed their assigned tasks.

In January, macro-economic situation was basically stable. The consumer price index rose by 0.52% month-on-month and 4.89% year-on-year.

As of January 17, credit growth hit 0.65% compared to the end of last year, meeting public demand before and during the Lunar New Year (Tet). The State budget collection reached 11.3% of the estimate for the year, while newly-registered FDI tripled the figure in the corresponding period last year to 1.2 billion USD. The trade surplus was estimated at 3.6 billion USD.

National defence-security was guaranteed while external activities were stepped up. Production and trade was on recovery track thanks to big demand during Tet.

As much as 80.8 trillion VND (3.51 billion USD) for socio-economic development was disbursed as of the late January.

About the disbursement of public investment capital in the past 13 months, the Finance Ministry estimated that it reached 92.97% of the Prime Minister’s plan as of January 31, up about 23% year-on-year./.