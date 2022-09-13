Health Brain-dead organ donor helps save six lives Organs from a brain-dead donor have been successfully transplanted into six patients by the Cho Ray Hospital and the Children’s Hospital No 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Health Public urged to remain cautious against COVID amid rises in infections, hospitalisations The Ministry of Health has called on the public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 amid the appearance of new Omicron sub-variants that have caused a recent rise in severe cases around the country.