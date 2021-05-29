PM chairs national teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 29 morning presided over a national online conference on the COVID-19 situation and urgent response measures amid the complicated developments of the pandemic with an increasing number of infections recorded in industrial parks and major provinces and cities.
At the event (Photo: VNA)
Attending the event were Standing Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, representatives of relevant ministries and agencies, and leaders of the provinces and centrally-run cities.
At the teleconference, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities reported on the COVID-19 situation and proposed more active and effective solutions to combat the pandemic.
Based on these proposals, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will make conclusions on urgent, stronger, more drastic and faster solutions for more effective pandemic prevention and control, in the spirit of "fighting the pandemic like fighting the enemy".
On May 29 morning, Vietnam logged 87 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 6,657, including 5,164 domestic and 1,493 imported ones./.
