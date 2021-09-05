Society Hanoi supports foreigners in difficulties due to COVID-19 Hanoi’s authorities September 4 gave 25 sets of gifts to foreign students studying at the Vietnam National University of Agriculture in Gia Lam district.

Society COVID-19: Hanoi permits motorbike shippers to operate from 9am to 8pm Motorbike shippers in the capital city of Hanoi have been allowed to operate between 9am and 8pm every day during the period of social distancing.

Society Short film on anti-illegal immigration to be screened at int’l film festival A short film entitled “One year on the Essex lorry tragedy” produced by journalists of English daily Vietnam News under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has been chosen for screening at the annual Pune International Film Festival in India, which is slated for October 9-10.

Society Vietnam continues pursuing aspiration for mighty nation For generations of Vietnamese, the country’s strength has been sourced from the people, with the ideology of “taking the people as the root” considered the lodestar for the nation throughout thousand-year history of national construction and defence.